After falling short of testing goals, San Mateo County officials Friday said there are enough coronavirus testing kits to give them to anyone — whether or not there are symptoms present.
“We are getting really ramped up to our goal of about 1,000 to 1,500 tests per day,” said County Manager Mike Callagy at a video press conference Friday.
In addition, county officials plan to expand testing from beyond the Verily site at the Event Center and do mobile testing beginning Monday, May 18, in other areas of the county including Daly City, the coast and East Palo Alto.
Callagy also said there looks to be a more comfortable test that won’t go as deep into the nasal passage and that might help with testing numbers.
Before, someone seeking a test had to exhibit two symptoms. Now it will be open to anyone.
“We are moving toward universal testing,” Callagy said.
The testing is also being conducted at nursing and care facilities, and about 144 of the county’s 300 homes have been reached for training and testing. If there is a positive case at a facility, everyone is tested, he said.
The county reported Friday a total of 1,397 positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 56 from the day before, with a total of 56 deaths. There are currently 61 hospitalizations, with 14 people positive for coronavirus in the ICU. There have been a total of 16,426 tests with 1,414 positive results, for about an 8.6% rate, according to county data.
“And these are the best of times,” Callagy said, adding people are adhering to social distancing guidelines. “But we are still seeing jumps in cases. ... we are not there yet. We are simply not there. Clearly this is still a threat to the community and we have to be circumspect.”
The county loosened some restrictions this week, most notably with construction and landscaping but also with parks access, and officials report overall compliance with the new rules on distancing and other protocol that allowed for renewed use. There is also additional guidance and FAQs on summer camps on the county’s website at smcgov.org though Deputy County Counsel David Silberman said health officer Dr. Scott Morrow is sensitive to the need for summer camps as day care for parents returning to work.
Silberman also said car parades are not allowed in the county because they are not essential but also reported not hearing of any concerns or enforcement issues.
