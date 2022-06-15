With the Supreme Court decision on whether to retain abortion rights looming, San Mateo County supervisors unanimously supported a $1 million investment into protecting and advancing reproductive health care in the county and will begin work on additional advocacy measures.
“Your continued support and partnership is greatly appreciated and serves as a very clear example of what our elected leaders can do to proactively champion reproductive health care,” said Dianna Zamora-Marroquin, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the health care giant’s largest affiliate nationwide providing medical care to more than 220,000 patients from the Bay Area to Northern Nevada.
The county’s Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Healthcare Privacy Action Plan was drafted in response to the anticipated reversal of abortion rights by the Supreme Court. In May, a leaked draft decision by Justice Samuel Alito argued in favor of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.
The document, labeled as a first draft and leaked to Politico, declared that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that determined abortion access was a right, must be overruled given that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.” A final decision is expected to be released soon.
Under the county’s plan, drafted under the leadership of Assistant County Executive Officer Peggy Jensen, the county will provide support for reproductive rights in four key areas — financial support, policy advocacy, physical protections and bolstering health care offerings through County Health.
An initial contribution of nearly $550,000 will help Mar Monte purchase improved ultrasound equipment and examination beds for its sites in San Mateo and North Fair Oaks. A spending plan is still in development for the second tranche of $450,688 meant to assist Mar Monte as other needs emerge.
“Planned Parenthood Mar Monte leaders are incredibly proud to partner with the county on this work,” Lauren Babb, vice president of public affairs for Mar Monte, said during Tuesday’s meeting. “As the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the country, we will be able to keep our door open for all patients and continue to be innovative in creating models of care that reduce the stigma around sexual and reproductive health. With the county’s investment in these expanded cares, we will be able to do that work here in San Mateo County and to those who may seek services here.”
Also in the plan is an ordinance supervisors David Canepa and Carole Groom have been working on that would create a buffer zone around clinics on unincorporated county land that offers reproductive health care. The idea was first proposed by Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale, who successfully lobbied her colleagues to draft a letter to the board requesting they take action to protect those seeking care and clinic employees from harassment because the North Fair Oaks clinic is just outside the city boundaries.
That ordinance is expected to come before the board for approval during its next meeting June 28. Supervisors also directed staff to return with a Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Healthcare Privacy Advocacy Agenda before the board before Aug. 2.
Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, appointed to a subcommittee by the same name, will work with County Legislative Liaison Connie Juarez-Diroll, the County Attorney’s Office and the Commission on the Status of Women to draft the agenda.
“It’s so obvious and clear this ordinance brings very personal and very private decision-making protections for women who feel they need to have this type of consultation, they need to have this kind of medical care,” Groom said. “I think this is a very important statement that we’re making. I’m just sad that we have to make it and that people can’t just go about their daily lives with their own physician making these kinds of decisions.”
In other business, the board also unanimously backed the establishment of the San Mateo County Farmworker Advisory Commission meant to help the board and county staff on creating policy that uplifts the lives of the up to 1,600 farmworkers living in the county and their families.
The body would be made up of 10 representatives including four farmworkers, three people from various local nonprofits like Coastside Hope, Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, and Puente de la Costa Sur, one family member of a farmworker, one member from the San Mateo County Agricultural Advisory Committee and one representative from the agricultural industry who is not a farmworker.
Recognizing barriers to participating on the commission which would be expected to meet at least six times a year, commissioners would be paid $100 a meeting. Staff from the Office of Community Affairs who will act as the commission liaison will also provide additional support including translation services in case of language barriers.
