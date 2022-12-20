Eleven projects will receive a total of $54 million to create more affordable housing across San Mateo County that includes the creation or renovation of 1,069 affordable housing units.
Funding sources include more than $23 million from the Measure K, the countywide, voter-approved half-cent sales tax that provides funds for local needs. Grants were awarded competitively through the county’s affordable housing fund. This is the county’s 10th round of grants since the fund was established in 2013. Of the 1,069 homes being supported across the 11 awarded projects, 279 homes are specifically for unhoused individuals and families. A total of 196 are for households with extremely low incomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.