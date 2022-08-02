Business owners across San Mateo County, who will soon be expected to distribute only eco-friendly foodware, have been invited to a Foodware Vendor Expo being hosted by the county on Aug. 16.
The new requirements to provide diners with compostable utensils and packaging are part of a disposable foodware ordinance adopted by county supervisors in February 2020. The ordinance takes effect Oct. 1 and “aims to reduce waste by eliminating disposable foodware that isn’t reusable or compostable, especially plastic foodware that persists in the environment and contains harmful chemicals,” read a press release from the county’s Office of Sustainability published Monday.
“The ordinance was developed to reduce waste, protect public health, and keep our waterways clean and safe,” the press release continued.
Several Peninsula cities have used the county’s ordinance as a model for their own or adopted similar ordinances, which will also take effect Oct. 1, including San Mateo, South San Francisco, Burlingame, Atherton, Belmont, Millbrae, Brisbane, Hillsborough, San Bruno, San Carlos, Pacifica, Daly City and Foster City. Half Moon Bay’s ordinance took effect last July.
Restaurants, farmers’ markets, food trucks, push carts, cafeterias, grocery stores and other merchants who offer prepared food will be required to use packaging made from natural fibers that have been certified or approved by the Biodegradable Products Institute or Compost Manufacturing Alliance.
To get business owners acquainted with the new requirements before they take effect, the county will host a Foodware Vendor Expo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at the San Mateo County Event Center. At the event, merchants will have the opportunity to learn more about the foodware ordinances, speak with vendors of various compostable packaging goods and test out samples.
Businesses looking for resources to help comply with the new expectations will also be able to find information on-site. Those resources will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Restaurants and other food facilities are integral to our community. We want to make sure [they] have the resources to be a part of a sustainable new normal to move towards a plastic-free future,” read the event registration page published by the county.
