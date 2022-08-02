Business owners across San Mateo County, who will soon be expected to distribute only eco-friendly foodware, have been invited to a Foodware Vendor Expo being hosted by the county on Aug. 16.

The new requirements to provide diners with compostable utensils and packaging are part of a disposable foodware ordinance adopted by county supervisors in February 2020. The ordinance takes effect Oct. 1 and “aims to reduce waste by eliminating disposable foodware that isn’t reusable or compostable, especially plastic foodware that persists in the environment and contains harmful chemicals,” read a press release from the county’s Office of Sustainability published Monday.

