To celebrate San Mateo Central Park’s 100th anniversary, the Arboretum Society and the city are hosting several events honoring the past and present of the city’s first park.
The Arboretum Society’s exhibit presents the park’s history, its transformation over the years and its future through 24 storyboard posters. The posters show what the park looked like throughout the decades and the change over the years.
“We thought this would be a great opportunity to reach out to the community and explain the history of the park,” Carol Callison with the Arboretum Society said.
The park’s origins go back to 1852, when San Mateo founder and railroad magnate Charles B. Polhemus purchased the land. He sold the land to shipping industrialist Capt. William Kohl in 1874, who later built the original Kohl Mansion. His son built the well-known Kohl Mansion in Burlingame that became Mercy High School. When the last surviving Kohl heir died, the city purchased the land that became Central Park through $80,000 worth of bonds, making it the first municipal park in San Mateo County. The posters document the city’s history of purchasing the land that became Central Park in 1922, with San Mateo Junior College and a semi-pro baseball team, the San Mateo Blues, moving in. A playground was added in the 1940s, along with a miniature train. The recreation center and Japanese Tea Garden were added in the later decades. Central Park has become a destination hub for visitors and residents for various events and celebrations, like the Fourth of July festival and the Music in the Park series.
The Arboretum Society promotes horticulture education at the park and works on directives and events to help Central Park. It worked with the San Mateo County Historical Society, the public library and the Parks and Recreation department to learn more about the park’s history. The event goes until Oct. 30 and is on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. The gallery is at the Arboretum Pumphouse opposite the Rose Garden. The free exhibit allows dogs.
The city is holding a Centennial Celebration Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon to 4 p.m., with games, music and activities. A puppet show from the Puppet Art Theatre Company will take place at noon, along with carnival games and trivia on Central Lawn and origami and Japanese calligraphy at the recreation center. A small donation will also let you dunk city officials. Free ice cream from Mister Softee is available in addition to other food and drinks being sold. The Royal Society Jazz Orchestra will perform at 2 p.m. San Mateo Parks and Recreation Director Joanne Magrini said by email the city was proud to maintain the 16-acre park and was looking forward to the community attending the Oct. 22 event.
“San Mateo’s Central Park has been a community gathering place for 100 years, and it brings so much joy to people who visit,” Magrini said. “Many children who grew up coming to the park are now bringing their children, or even grandchildren, to enjoy the amenities it offers. There’s so much history found throughout the park, from the children’s train and Leon the giraffe sculpture to the Japanese Garden and Kohl Pumphouse.”
Oct. 22 will also mark the 54th-anniversary celebration of San Mateo’s adoption of the 101st Army Airborne Division at the Main Library at 55 W. Third Ave. from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Linda Patterson, the author of “A Dove Among Eagles,” a memoir about the Vietnam War, will hold an author talk and book signing during the event.
People can go to cityofsanmateo.org/4668/Central-Park-100th-Anniversary to learn more about the city event and sanmateoarboretum.org/centennialexhibit.html for details about the Arboretum Society event.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.