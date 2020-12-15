Aiming to lend a hand to struggling families this holiday season, One Life Counseling Center in partnership with the San Carlos Lions Club organized bundles of books, toys, coats and other gifts to distribute to more than 300 families on Saturday.
“We have this community in San Carlos that’s been dying to help. They want to be more involved and have gotten connected to these families with the food drive and could visually see the need,” said Suzie Hughes, the executive director of One Life Counseling Center in San Carlos.
Roughly a thousand gifts were donated to the organizations making the distribution possible including from three gift drives hosted by the Cub Scout Pack 65, the Kindercourt school system and Arroyo Elementary and Central Middle schools. Additional support was lent by Sequoia Hospital, Epiphany Church and Da Vinci Marble.
John Durkin, with the Lions Club and Jennifer Bautista, the executive administrator and project manager for trauma outreach at One Life, organized the event and both said donations far exceeded anticipation.
“We were sort of hopeful we’d get one gift for every child but our expectations were exceeded beyond belief,” said Durkin. “It’s so obvious to people that people need more than they have and that they’re suffering. Generosity is in their hearts. It’s a proven reality of who these people really are.”
The organization began collecting toys nearly two months ago but, soon after announcing the collection, neighbors and interested residents inquired about donating other items. Eventually, boxes of books were being dropped off at the One Life building along with frames, towels and other household goods.
With the donations, children 17 years old to infancy were each given a bundle of age appropriate books, crafts and toys. Those ages 7 to 9 were also given a ball while teens 13 years old to 17 were given gift cards to Starbucks, Target or Amazon. Bautista said the goal was to also give each car at least one coat after 300 were donated to the office.
As families drove through the drive-up donation site to have gifts placed in their trunks, live Christmas music was performed by a instrumental group and an a capella choir and a visit was made from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their elves.
“After seeing how much they’ve been struggling we just wanted to bring a little jolly into their lives,” said Bautista.
In years past, One Life has sponsored up to 10 families during the holidays but has never hosted a holiday drive of this size and Durkin said it’s been years since the Lions Club has either.
But through the duration of COVID-19, the mental health organization has hosted a weekly food distribution, feeding hundreds of families hit hard by the pandemic and the holidays have exacerbated everyday anxieties.
Hughes said referrals to One Life for mental health support have shot up 200% when compared to just a year ago and Bautista said she’s been saddened by gloomy conversations she’s had with the children with whom she works.
“COVID has been really hard on these families. I work with kids on a weekly basis and it’s been saddening to see how all these kids have all this anxiety from what they’re going through,” said Bautista. “They just want some Christmas tradition and they can’t because either family can’t afford it.”
While families continue to struggle and federal relief continues to be stalled, Hughes said the event was about giving people a sense of connection and to let struggling families know their community cares.
Those interested in donating may drop items off at 1033 Laurel St. or can visit onelifecounselingcenter.com/donate/purpose-through-service-2020 to make a financial contribution.
