SamTrans will begin providing free bus rides Thursday for people traveling to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination.
Riders must show proof of the vaccine appointment or a vaccination card to the driver as they board the bus. To be eligible, riders must either live or work in San Mateo County.
Redi-Wheels and Redi-Coast paratransit services will also offer eligible participants free rides to and from vaccination sites. On the paratransit services, riders must indicate when booking their reservation that the trip is for the purpose of a COVID-19 vaccination. Staff will then alert the driver that the rider is not required to pay the fare.
