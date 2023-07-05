SamTrans has launched a new on-demand micro-transit service in Half Moon Bay and East Palo Alto as it seeks to build on positive ridership numbers and its updated route system.

SamTrans has begun offering the shared-ride van service in East Palo Alto, the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park and Half Moon Bay through its Ride Plus program. The service is offered seven days a week, with East Palo Alto and Belle Haven having service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Half Moon Bay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can schedule rides immediately or up to seven days in advance through the Ride Plus app, online via the SamTrans website or over the phone at (650) 238-5880. Payments are made by using Clipper, passes or cash. For trips outside of each zone, people can connect using traditional bus routes. Trips are free until the end of July. April Chan, SamTrans CEO and general manager said it would evaluate the dynamic service to see if it allows folks to use its service more often or connects it to larger services, something that can be harder on places like the coast.

April Chan

April Chan

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

