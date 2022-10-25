SamTrans has recovered roughly two-thirds of its pre-pandemic ridership, officials with the transit agency said Monday.
Ridership in August across the San Mateo County-based transit network was roughly 68% of the agency’s ridership in August 2019, a higher percentage than both the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and BART.
Through September, Muni ridership was roughly 57% of its pre-pandemic level. BART’s weekday ridership remains around 40% of pre-pandemic expectations while the agency’s weekend ridership is consistently above 60% of the pre-pandemic baseline.
SamTrans officials credited the Reimagine SamTrans plan, which the transit agency developed over three years and began to implement this year, for the increase in ridership.
After the first phase of the plan’s revised route network went into effect Aug. 7, consolidating some routes and increasing bus frequency, ridership increased by roughly 18% over a four-week period, according to SamTrans.
Ridership gains have been particularly high on Route 110, which connects the Daly City BART station to Pacifica’s Linda Mar neighborhood, and Route 250, which connects the San Mateo Caltrain station and College of San Mateo.
“SamTrans continues to focus on reliability and efficiency for riders in the county to get to and from their destinations safely,” the transit agency said in a statement.
