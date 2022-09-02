By the end of this year, Bart Charlow, CEO of the essential services provider Samaritan House, will be saying goodbye to his role after leading the agency for eight years.
“Needless to say, Bart has had an enormous and positive impact on Samaritan House,” read the press release announcing Charlow’s retirement Thursday. “We will miss Bart’s warm leadership style, sense of humor and commitment to the clients we serve, and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
Charlow came to Samaritan House in 2014 after serving as the executive director of Peninsula Volunteers Inc., a nonprofit focused on supporting seniors through food, housing and social programming.
During his tenure at Samaritan House, Charlow is credited with leading the agency “through one of the most challenging times in its history,” the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed thousands of county residents over the poverty edge and into nonprofit assistance waiting lines.
The organization expanded to provide more than 2.5 million meals and 44,120 nights of safe shelter annually, doubled its number of volunteers, increased donations by 100%, nearly doubled direct service paucity to 25,000 individuals, helped manage more than $115 million in COVID-19 emergency funds and doubled its food services, according to the press release.
Charlow shared pride in the organization’s efforts to establish the county’s first in-shelter medical respite service and the state’s first two food pharmacies and expanding Kids Closet, a free clothing shop for underserved families — just a few of the 179 special projects Charlow said are being worked on currently.
“There are just so many wonderful things we’ve been able to do and they’re all responsive to real community needs. That’s why we do them and it works well,” Charlow said.
Beyond the work, Charlow said his greatest pride is the same thing that brought him to the nonprofit, the people he’s come to work with at the Samaritan House.
“I saw people with a wonderful culture of caring and respect for one another and the people we serve,” Charlow said. “We have grown that culture. It’s special to us and I want someone to continue that culture. It’s so rare.”
For whoever does become the next leader of Samaritan House, Charlow said he hopes they continue to push the organization forward. The search for Charlow’s successor is currently underway and Charlow has agreed to stay on as CEO until the board has found his replacement and they are acclimated to the organization.
In retirement, Charlow said he plans to dedicate more time to painting along the San Mateo County coastline, “doing a bit of consulting” and spending time with his family.
“Everybody says that, but it’s true. I want to be there and have fun with them and enjoy this beautiful area,” Charlow said. “I’m not writing the next great American novel. … I’m not building any pyramids. I’m looking to just enjoy where we are at this time in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.