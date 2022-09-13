Aging infrastructure, urban population growth and climate change are three factors why officials, experts and entrepreneurs are rethinking how a 250-year-old system is dating itself.
In an average year, we use 82 million acre feet of water in California. Agriculture uses 40% and urban areas use 10%, according to state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, during a virtual town hall Thursday, Sept. 8.
“Unless we cut our greenhouse gas emissions. ... We will still see a significant increase in temperatures that are suspected to be the norm. And all these changes will affect water supply and quality,” Becker said in response to the heat wave we experienced last week.
Our once-through linear water system, while it has worked for the past 100 years, has given us a false sense of water abundance, said Newsha Ajami, Ph.D.,, chief strategy and development officer for research in the Earth and Environmental Sciences Area of Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.
On average, a residential home uses 59% of the water outdoors; alternatively, focusing on indoor use for water, we only need the highest quality for our faucets, dishes, cooking and showering, which takes up around 13% of average residential use, according to American Water Works Association Research Foundation.
“We treat water to the highest quality, we bring it to your home and you use it for every purpose that you have, with that quality and that’s a serious inefficiency we have in our system,” Ajami said.
Reducing leaks, rethinking how to use water in the home, metering water at every scale, will be essential to move us forward, she added.
Ajami argues the nature in which we use our water needs to shift to not only conserving in drought years but when we have wet years as well so we can use our stored water like a bank savings.
“We have all this information around, how much energy we use for every device in our home but we don’t have that much detailed information about water because we have fallen behind when it comes to metering,” Ajami said.
San Mateo County is one of the counties in the Bay Area with voluntary cutbacks on water usage, but the effort is only a drop in the bucket. Climate change and rising temperatures have caused water to evaporate at an alarming rate, in what experts are calling, an “atmospheric thirst.”
“Literally, a warmer atmosphere is demanding more water from the planet,” Kristopher Tjernell, California’s deputy director of the Integrated Watershed Management Program, said.
Researchers believe by 2040 around 10% of California’s current water supply could be unavailable to us because of the increased rate of atmospheric evaporation due to climate change. Currently, statewide reservoir storage is averaged at 68% for this time of the year, Tjernell said.
“So, 68% is not a good number continuing the dry months ahead,” Tjernell said. “It has been worse in the past but it is definitely a sobering number amongst other statistics that are similar.”
Along with the governor, Becker supported funding $880 million to continue the state’s water resilience package with an additional $750 million for drought response. The 2021-22 budget package included an agreement to provide $4.6 billion across three years for water activities including $3 billion in the current year.
“These are the kinds of decisions we have to make now or otherwise we will suffer the consequences down the road,” Becker said.
