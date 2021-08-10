A registered sex offender located at a San Mateo County-owned homeless facility has Redwood Shores residents on high alert and questioning how officials could allow the placement to occur given the site’s proximity to a child care center.
“It will not blow over in Redwood Shores,” said a Redwood Shores Community Association board member who spoke on the assurance of anonymity. “We’re keeping a really, really, really close eye on what’s going on.”
The 70-year-old offender, listed as Sanchez Heriberto Martinez on the state’s Megan’s Law website, has been known under a series of aliases including Herbert Martinez and Herbert Martinez Sanchez. His last conviction was in 2000 for a subsequent felony but since his release in 2010 he’s been required to inform the public of his sex offender status after previously being convicted for the continual sexual abuse of a child.
Martinez now resides at Shores Landing, a senior housing facility in Redwood City purchased by the county through the state’s Project Homekey initiative. The program is aimed at helping homeless residents transition off the street and into safe housing and has brought more than $33 million into the county to facilitate the purchase of two hotels so far.
But Martinez’s placement has affirmed initial concerns raised by residents when the county was first seeking to purchase the site, formally the TownePlace Suites Hotel, the board member said. During multiple community meetings, residents implored the county to look elsewhere when searching for hotels to purchase, noting the hotel’s proximity to the Shores Child Development Center, distance from public transit and uncertainty of the backgrounds of future residents.
Disruptions have already been reported at the neighboring child care center since Martinez’s whereabouts were made public, the board member said. Center staff have increased their surveillance of the site and have informed the RSCA that the center has seen a recent dip in program participation, the board member said.
County officials said they are aware of the issue and are working with the neighborhood homeowners association and others “as we investigate the situation and possible resolutions.”
“We certainly take this seriously and it is a county priority,” county spokeswoman Michelle Durand said.
Redwood City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in an email statement the city was made aware of Martinez’s placement last week, prompting conversations with both the county and MidPen Housing.
“We understand residents’ concerns and have discussed this with the county. We understand that Mid-Peninsula Housing is exploring alternate placements and support those efforts,” Stevenson Diaz said.
Tommy McDonald, MidPen’s vice president of corporate communications and public affairs, said the county and organization both screened Martinez before his placement at the site. Because his offense occurred beyond the traditional seven-year screening period reviewed when conducting credit and criminal infractions, it did not come up.
“Nothing turned up in permissible background checks; therefore, the individual’s occupancy comports with the rule of California law,” McDonald said in an email. “We are empathetic to the community’s concerns and are working to resolve the situation equitably.”
Residents are eager to see a speedy solution but it’s still unlikely the county can legally force Martinez to relocate, the board member said, having had multiple conversations with both County Manager Mike Callagy, Housing Director Ray Hodges and MidPen Housing officials. Instead, Martinez may have to voluntarily move after being offered the placement at another site.
In addition to relocating Martinez, the board member said they’d like to see the county and agency implement a supplementary screening process that can prevent another sex offender from being placed at the site. They said county and MidPen legal teams are looking into the additional screening measure.
“I’m hoping that he realizes that somewhere else will be a better place for him to live,” the board member said. “Until people know that he is no longer living there things aren’t going to change.”
