A Redwood City man pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony assault and faces up to seven years in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Jesus Dan Rios-Tapia, 24, punched a 23-year-old man in the face Aug. 14, 2019, and warned him not to call police because Rios-Tapia knew where the man lived and there would be “consequences,” prosecutors said. The victim was walking with his 2-year-old daughter at the time.
About the same time, a second victim called 911 to report he was sitting on the ground near his home when Rios-Tapia walked by and, without warning, licked him in the stomach and tried to kick him in the head, prosecutors said.
Rios-Tapia, who was also convicted in 2014 for carjacking and robbery, remains out of custody on a $100,000 bail bond.
