Alin Lancaster has been named as Redwood City’s Housing Leadership manager, a newly created position housed in the City Manager’s Office, officials announced Friday.
Lancaster will be responsible for the development and implementation of strategic programs that support housing at all income levels. Since 2015, Lancaster served as the Housing and Community Development manager for the city of Union City, where she oversaw the city’s affordable housing programs, administration of the Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs, and homeless and social services policy development.
Lancaster has more than eight years of experience in affordable housing, housing policy and community development. Prior to Union City, she worked in the Community Development Department for the city of South San Francisco. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in community and regional development from the University of California, Davis.
Earlier this year, the Redwood City Council named housing as its top strategic priority. In response, the city reorganized and moved the Housing Division to the City Manager’s Office.
