A Redwood City acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting several of his clients was found guilty on all counts by a jury and now faces up to 24 years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Randall Neustaedter, 70, was accused of sexual battery during an acupuncture massage in July 2015. A victim went to his office at 1779 Woodside Road in unincorporated Redwood City, where Neustaedter allegedly touched the victim’s genitals deliberately and inappropriately, prosecutors said. After the victim’s story was publicized, three other victims came forward and described similar things happening to them in December 2013, prosecutors said.
Neustaedter’s convictions include felony sexual penetration, felony sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery, among other charges. He faces up to 24 years and four months in state prison. His next court appearance is Dec. 3.
Neustaedter’s attorney Steven Chase said he was disappointed by the verdict but noted these types of cases are always difficult. Chase said he would appeal the decision, as they felt there were several issues with the case. He hoped to ensues his client the minimum sentencing of 12 years. Chase noted Neustaedter was a spiritual man who meditates.
“Overall, my client is very calm about all of this. He is going into himself, and he is going to meditate and try and get through this,” Chase said.
