The group attempting to recall Foster City Vice Mayor Herb Perez has gathered more than the required number of signatures to place a measure on the ballot for the March 2020 election.
Signatures by 25% of registered voters, which comes out to 3,313 people, were required to place a recall measure on the ballot. On Thursday, the city clerk confirmed that 4,389 signatures were submitted.
San Mateo County election officials will verify the signatures within the next 30 days.
Because the recall measure will be part of a consolidated election, it will cost taxpayers between $71,900 and $86,280 plus additional costs associated with signature verification and the translation and publication of legal notices for the election, according to the city clerk. If the recall measure was part of a special election, then it would cost taxpayers as much as $309,486.
Candidates interested in running for Perez’s seat will need to file nomination papers 75 days before the election, which is scheduled for March 3, 2020.
If a majority of residents vote in favor of the recall, Perez will be forced to leave office and will be replaced by the candidate with the most votes. If there are no candidates, then the City Council will appoint a new councilmember or hold a special election to fill the vacancy.
Perez’s critics want him recalled because of his “uncivil” treatment of residents and what they describe as a pro-housing development agenda. Perez has countered that he’s only approved one housing development during his two terms in office and that he’s only rude to those who spread misinformation, including false accusations of illegal activity by councilmembers. Members of the Foster City Council are limited to two four-year terms. Perez will be termed out in November 2020.
