With Halloween here, families continue to flock to pumpkin patches throughout Half Moon Bay despite COVID-19 restrictions.
On Friday afternoon, hundreds of families visited Lemos Farm in Half Moon Bay for pony and train rides and the opportunity to buy pumpkins. Pumpkin season is a busy time for farms due to its popularity with families who want something to do during the autumn season.
Frank and Bob Lemos of Lemos Farm said despite having to reduce the number of people at their farm due to COVID-19 restrictions, they continue to see lots of families visit their autumn events. The family decided to reduce the number of people who came to the farm to protect the public and follow social distancing protocol. They also use a ticket system and spacing events throughout the day, so only a certain amount of people can visit in the morning and afternoon. There are also restrictions on pony rides, train rides and other attractions. Everyone must wear a mask while visiting the farm, and the public must sanitize their hands going in and going out.
Bob Lemos said they sold most of their pumpkins this season because growers did not provide them with as many due to the pandemic. The Lemos Farm usually sells out all their pumpkins by Halloween during a regular season.
Frank Lemos did not know what might happen in future seasons, but he is glad the public has been polite, happy and thankful for everything the farm is doing in the circumstances.
“All our guests are very thankful and appreciative and happy that businesses are able to operate safely and have something fun for families to do in a safe way,” Frank Lemos said.
Chris Gounalakis is the owner of Arata’s Pumpkin Farm, the oldest sustainable pumpkin farm in San Mateo County since 1932. Like other pumpkin farms, he faced challenges this year due to wildfire threats and COVID-19 restrictions. At the beginning of autumn, he made adjustments to the farm to help keep workers and the public safe. His farm set up separate entrances and exits and changed the parking lot structure to limit how many people can visit and how people come in and out. They have extra restrooms, washrooms and disinfecting stations throughout the grounds, and masks are mandatory.
Gounalakis was pleasantly surprised so many people are happy and willing to come out and that the vast majority are respecting all the rules and regulations. Although it is challenging to accommodate everyone, they try and ensure everyone who visits feels safe.
Gounalakis said his farm had seen a surprisingly large demand of pumpkins, which he described as an onslaught. He declared it the best year of pumpkin sales they have ever had, and they have run out and have gone to other sources to maintain a supply. They have also been selling an unusually large amount of hay bales, corn stocks and large-sized pumpkins. He believes the demand is because parents are stuck at home and want to give their kids a good Halloween experience because they can’t go out on Halloween.
Dawn Dillman of Andreotti Family Farms in Half Moon Bay said business operations are running with significant changes. The Andreotti Farm has been fortunate to escape the recent wildfires, but they have had lower crowds due to COVID-19. People have been thankful Andreotti Farms is still providing options for families to buy pumpkins and have fun during the holiday season.
Andreotti Farms has been family-owned and operated since 1926 and grows all the pumpkins they sell. Their crops include 30 varieties of edible squash, pumpkins and ornamental gourds. They currently have pumpkins and squash for sale and will continue selling through November. Andreotti Farms also has a pumpkin patch and a 7-acre corn maze that hosts an annual Haunted Corn Maze. Events also include a Trick or Treat Trail and Pumpkin Carving Contest on Halloween.
Dillman said they updated their restrictions to include more social distancing, two pumpkin patches and online reservations to limit how many people can visit. The changes have been a giant leap for the small farm to make, and there has been a learning curve, but she found people recognize they should support local farms.
“COVID has just rocked us all. It’s just been an astounding difference in the way people are thinking about the farm in general,” Dillman said.
