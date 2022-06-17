Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

The burning of a Pride flag in Pacifica earlier this month is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Friday.

Pacifica police were called to an after-school program on the campus of Sunset Ridge Elementary School on Inverness Drive at 2:08 p.m. on June 6, after a Pride flag was discovered missing from outside a classroom.

It wasn’t until the following day that the flag was discovered burned on the other side of campus.

“Crimes involving hate will not be tolerated in our community and will be thoroughly investigated,” Pacifica Police Chief Daniel Steidle said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department or call a Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.

