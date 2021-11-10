Police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store Nov. 2 in San Bruno.
Officers responded to a 8:32 p.m. report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store at San Bruno Avenue West at Crestmoor Drive.
Witnesses told police that two men armed with handguns entered the store and demanded money, stole cash from the register and then fled the scene in a white sedan last seen heading west on San Bruno Avenue.
The suspects are described as Hispanic or white men in their 30s. One man was described as wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, white pants, flip-flop sandals and a black ski mask. The other suspect was described as wearing a black-hooded sweater, black pants, gloves and a black face covering.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.