Hello fire depart?…Nevermind
A cat was stuck in a tree on Hiller Street in Belmont but safely jumped down while the reporting person was on hold, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone on Continentals Way had a checking account opened in their name and received a collections notice for a $1,500 check, it was reported at 3:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Two people were boxing in the middle of the street on 16th Avenue, it was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Disturbance. A person on Middlefield Road was harassing customers and touching themselves inappropriately, it was reported at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
Arrest. A person without pants was lying on Blomquist Street and groping themselves, it was reported 1:58 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.
SAN MATEO
Grand theft. A watch was stolen from a residence on Tum Suden Way in Woodside, it was reported at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Fraud. A resident on Ventura Street in El Granada signed up for security fraud protection through a suspicious website and was trying to transfer a large sum of money to an unknown source but was stopped by their bank, it was reported at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
