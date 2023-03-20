EV charger in downtown

 

A plan to fight greenhouse gas emissions through more EV charging stations in downtown Burlingame fell short of funding, but PG&E stepped in to finish the job.

The city received a grant award from California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project to install five fast charging stations and had a contract for $312,000 with Powerflex, a renewable power infrastructure provider. The company was hired to install the infrastructure but informed the city it could not complete the project due to increased labor and material costs, according to the staff report.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription