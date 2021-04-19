Seeking to help performing arts organizations through the pandemic, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors provided a grant to the Peninsula Ballet Theatre to develop a digital media hub, expanding class reach and resources to other nonprofits.
“This will enable us to do more than just present classes in Zoom-like quality,” said Christine Leslie, executive director of Peninsula Ballet Theatre. “Our goal and fondest wish is to make this not just a resource for Peninsula Ballet Theatre, but a resource for all performing arts in the county.”
The $114,000 grant from Measure K funds, a half-cent sales tax reapproved in 2016, will go toward establishing a media hub for nonprofits to film dance and other performances and to offer live or filmed classes. Leslie said funds will be used to purchase the needed equipment including professional lighting, cameras and broadband network capacity with streaming equipment.
With the new equipment, Leslie said performing arts organizations will have the ability to focus on techniques during classes which have not been easily shown through other video platforms like Zoom. Live performances could also be transformed by bringing outdoor elements inside the theater.
Interest around the grant first came from Supervisor Carole Groom who nominated the organization after reaching out to Leslie in October. After thinking about what the company and small studios like it would need to survive long term, Leslie and her team dreamt up the Media Hub.
“This proposal is really twofold, it’s to enhance the performing arts in our community, to open them up wider, to provide another vehicle for getting performing arts out,” Groom said during the Tuesday, March 6, Board of Supervisors meeting. “It’s also an idea of getting more children involved in the performing arts through the Peninsula Ballet Theatre.”
Starting April 15, live indoor performances have been permitted in California as long as workers are tested weekly, ticket sales and handling are done digitally and eating or drinking is limited to a designated area.
Still, Groom highlighted the importance of supporting performing arts organizations even through reopening plans because many potential audience members may still feel hesitant to return to in-person shows.
“During the last year or so most performances were canceled because people couldn’t come to audiences,” said Groom. “And while that won’t go on forever, it will still be an opportunity for people to watch performing arts at home on video as opposed to going in person when it’s not always available.”
Leslie echoed Groom, noting many in the industry anticipate audiences may shy away from live performance for years to come. And while capacity restrictions create safe distancing for audience members, companies are even more limited in what productions can be developed on even tighter budgets from the lost revenue.
Having been forced to shutter in-person performances for over a year, the Peninsula Ballet Theatre pivoted to providing classes and performances online, either featuring production recordings from previous years or filming new projects at generic logo various locations in the county.
“Who knows how long it’s going to be before we get to a full audience in the theater,” said Leslie. “If they can’t be there with you, you have to go to where they are.”
Adapting to the interest of new viewers accustomed to digital screens is a must to survive today, she said. With the new equipment, she envisions bringing more mixed-media performances to the stage, accommodating demands of younger audiences.
Leslie said the organization is now attempting to source the hard-to-find equipment. Following its expected establishment date of December 2021, Peninsula Ballet Theatre will be required to report on how many classes and participants used the hub during the following year.
The grant comes as the Peninsula Ballet Theatre nears its 54th year in operation, said Leslie. Looking forward, she said she’s hopeful a small in-person performance will be held in October with a slightly larger show by Christmastime.
“I believe we are going to survive this. We’re going to get our stride back and maybe a new stride and we’re going to go back into our thrive,” said Leslie, sharing appreciation for all who have supported the company during the pandemic. “We’re planning for success.”
