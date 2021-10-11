The Pacifica Police Department stepped in after a man called 9-1-1 during a mental health crisis on Friday afternoon.
The man was driving on U.S. Highway 1 near Crespi Drive when he called police saying he wanted to harm himself. The dispatcher worked to stop the suspect from driving further, and he pulled over near San Pedro Avenue.
Officers utilized crisis intervention tactics to gain the man’s cooperation. He was transported to a local care facility for treatment.
Traffic on Highway 1 and San Pedro Avenue was impacted momentarily during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.