The Pacifica Municipal Pier and the Pacifica Skatepark will reopen next week after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Friday.
The two facilities have been closed since San Mateo County and five other Bay Area counties implemented a shelter-in-place order due to the pandemic in mid-March. Both are expected to reopen on Wednesday, June 17, according to the city.
The city completed multiple repairs to the municipal pier, also known as the Rev. Herschell Harkins Memorial Pier, while it was closed.
Repairs included power-washing its rails, benches, drinkig fountains and deck; filling holes in the pier deck; rehabilitating the men’s and women’s restrooms; repainting rule and regulation signs and replacing the tabletops and plumbing at the pier’s fish cleaning station.
City officials warned that the two facilities could be closed again if residents don’t follow health standards.
and safety requirements like wearing face coverings and maintaining at least six feet of distance.
The pier will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily while the skatepark will be open from 9 a.m. to sunset Monday through Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.
Welcome to the discussion.
