A sweeping office development on 28.5 acres comprising 2.8 million square feet over six buildings is poised to be constructed in South San Francisco, with the City Council granting final approval this week.
The development is slated for a site bordering San Bruno adjacent to The Shops at Tanforan, and is the latest of many life-science geared campus’s approved on the Peninsula.
“It’s a win-win for our residents, also for San Bruno,” South San Francisco Mayor Mark Nagales said.
City planners expressed hope the developments will revitalize the area, which is currently occupied by several industrial warehouses and distribution buildings and large surface level parking lots.
Construction is planned to begin this year, with the final phase wrapping up in 2030. Depending on tenants, between 5,000 and 11,000 people would be employed on-site when complete, according to a city report.
Buildings would range from three to seven stories, with a maximum height of 120 feet dictated by the nearby airport. A new public road running east-west through the site would also be built, as would two parking structures comprising 1,095 spaces.
Plans further indicate a restaurant, bar and park on-site, in addition to infrastructure upgrades including bike lanes, pedestrian space improvements and nearby intersection redesigns to handle increased traffic.
The developer, Menlo Park-based Lane Partners, is proposing a community center to also be included, which could be run in conjunction with the city to offer space for nonprofits and community programming. A payment of $25 million to the city would be part of the agreement, to be spent at the city’s discretion, on top of another $50 million in impact fees that would go to affordable housing and infrastructure upgrades.
The first phase of construction is planned to last about two years, and would include the southern buildings, including the restaurant space and community center, which account for 680,000 square feet.
