Sammie Lee Relerford, sentenced to 33 years to life in state prison after robbing nine banks in San Mateo County over 45 days, has been denied parole.
The hearing Thursday for Relerford, 67, was held at the California State Prison at Solano.
He robbed banks here in 1994 to support a $1,300-a-day cocaine habit, prosecutors said.
Relerford robbed banks in 1978 in San Francisco and was sentenced to prison for 13 years — after his release, Relerford burglarized a residence and was sentenced to seven years in prison, prosecutors.
After his release he robbed the banks in San Mateo County.
The panel meeting Thursday denied Relerford parole for three years.
