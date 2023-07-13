The San Bruno Park School District is expanding its preschool program to offer services for children as young as 18 months — aiming to fill a community need for subsidized education and child care in the city.
The move comes after families have expressed the need for subsidized care for toddlers, the only other option in the city is at Skyline College and Hugs Hangout. Pauahi McGinn, SBPSD early childhood development director, said it fills quickly, leaving families with limited to no options.
“There are only two other subsidized programs in the city and they fill quickly,” McGinn said.
Now, McGinn seeks to fill that need by opening the district’s first toddler care this month. However, her plans are to go a step beyond by preparing the children for elementary school, which is part of the TK-8 district’s effort to improve reading comprehension.
The toddler program, which will serve children from 18 months to 3 years old, is open for enrollment and will provide a 12-month program 244 days a year from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. McGinn said she will start the program with as little as four students but has room for a dozen. There will be one teacher for every four students.
The program’s goal is to prepare the children for preschool activities, and to get them eager and excited to learn, McGinn said.
“I feel like every child learns to play, by introducing new concepts and activities and self awareness is the first step into school,” McGinn said. “We want them to understand how we learn and that it is fun.”
The daily activities for the students would involve music, yoga, arts, nutrition, shapes and colors, she said. Children that age are still learning how to become potty trained, talk and walk so the teachers also help with those skills, she added.
It’s not just self awareness, she said, it’s also learning about others.
“I want to open up the world to them, learning how to share. … They might meet someone who talks and looks different than them,” McGinn said.
However, McGinn’s early childhood development tactics are all part of a plan the district has to improve its elementary students’ skills. The district found that third graders are behind in reading and, in an effort to improve their comprehension, the district’s teachers are aligning their curriculum to provide a more fluid educational experience.
“My goal is to get them so focused and excited to learn new things so they won’t be easily distracted,” McGinn said.
SBPSD Superintendent Matthew Duffy said the district is working to align preschool to third grade so the students get a seamless educational experience.
“The earlier our learners get into school, the better. ... School provides both academic and social-emotional growth that is essential for success throughout the K-12 experience,” Duffy said. “Additionally, the sooner we can get to know families, the stronger connection we build with the home, learning more from parents about their child’s background and experiences.”
The program will be held at Belle Air Elementary school, which already offers kindergarten through eighth grade classes and both before- and after-school care. And even though McGinn’s preschool and newly added toddler care are at the same site, it doesn’t have before- and after-school care. However, McGinn said that is next on her list.
The preschool program is offered to students from 3 to 5 years old and runs 244 days a year, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The district also offers two part-day, 10-month programs from 8-11 a.m. and then noon to 3 p.m. All the classes range in size from 16 to 24 children and McGinn said there is one teacher for every eight students, in preschool. And some of the teachers speak multiple languages such as Russian, Arabic, Tagalog and Spanish.
Those interested in the program can call (650) 624-3158 and ask to enroll in the child development program. To enroll, a parent will need to make an appointment for the application, provide birth certificates, immunization records, check stubs and fill out a health history form for the child. The district will respond with a cost for the child’s care or if it is waived within two weeks, McGinn said.
