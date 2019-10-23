The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees selected Wendy Dougherty to fill its vacancy.
Dougherty, whose daughter is in fifth grade at Arroyo Elementary School, was picked by a 4-1 board vote ahead of eight other candidates to replace board President Michelle Nayfack, who announced her intention not to run for re-election this fall. Incumbent Eirene Chen is running unopposed to fill one of the board’s two vacancies.
A San Carlos resident for 11 years, Dougherty is the COO for Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation, a nonprofit promoting innovation and improvements to the state public education system. She previously worked as fundraising chair for the district’s parcel tax campaign in 2015, and served on the PTA at Brittan Acres Elementary School when her daughter attended.
Dougherty is slated to be sworn in as a new trustee during a board meeting Thursday, Dec. 19.
