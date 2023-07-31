Initial usage data about the San Mateo County Express Lanes show the program is meeting expectations, according to transit officials pleased with the initial progress.
Sean Charpentier, the executive director of the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, or C/CAG, said the express lanes covering 22 miles on Highway 101 running from South San Francisco to the southern county border are working as planned. Data shows the express lanes offer a trip that is 12 mph faster than the general purpose lanes during peak commute hours. Based on declared occupancy data, about 40% of drivers were HOV, 23% were single occupancy vehicles and 35% did not have a FasTrak transponder in the car. In May, the average toll paid for a vehicle during peak commute hours in an express lane was about $4.35.
The San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority manages the express lanes and consists of three board members from C/CAG and three from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority. Charpentier said express lanes help encourage carpooling and public transit use on the roadway instead of single occupancy vehicles to make more efficient use of roads. Charpentier said the lanes are designed to create long-term behavior changes over time, like increasing bus use, forming more carpools and corporations running more shuttles. Charpentier said data is currently limited and only available through May. Still, he is encouraged by what he sees from express lanes data and the equity program designed to help low-income people use the express lanes, also noting the San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority is currently achieving financial self-sufficiency.
“I think the express lanes are a long-term investment, and we are very pleased with how they are performing now, and we really look forward to making sure our equity program is as robust as possible and reaching as many eligible residents as possible,” Charpentier said.
The express lanes began full operations in March following several years of construction. People need FasTrak tags to use the lanes, with a vehicle with three people or more receiving free use, two in a vehicle receiving a 50% discount, and solo drivers paying full tolls. Pricing rises or decreases depending on how crowded the lane is at the time, known as dynamic pricing. The operating hours for the lanes are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., with anyone able to use them outside those times. People who enter without a FasTrak transponder are sent a violation notice that includes the toll value and a $10 penalty.
Charpentier said the express lanes are also meeting expectations due to the success of its equity program aimed at helping cover transportation costs for residents in San Mateo County who meet financial qualifications of making below $78,000. People who qualify can have a $100 credit on a Clipper Card or a $100 credit on a FasTrak transponder. The program started in early 2022 and, by May, had distributed 2,164 transponders or Clipper Cards to people, with 1,768 of people choosing Clipper Cards, according to Charpentier. C/CAG is also looking at ways to increase the equity program use in the coming months. Initial data shows 31% of users come from South San Francisco, 25% from Daly City, 11% from San Mateo, 7% from San Bruno and 5% from Half Moon Bay and East Palo Alto.
“The equity and express lanes really go hand in hand in San Mateo County because that was the decision made by the policymakers that if we are going to have express lanes, we need to have equity,” he said.
