Initial usage data about the San Mateo County Express Lanes show the program is meeting expectations, according to transit officials pleased with the initial progress.

Sean Charpentier

Sean Charpentier

Sean Charpentier, the executive director of the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, or C/CAG, said the express lanes covering 22 miles on Highway 101 running from South San Francisco to the southern county border are working as planned. Data shows the express lanes offer a trip that is 12 mph faster than the general purpose lanes during peak commute hours. Based on declared occupancy data, about 40% of drivers were HOV, 23% were single occupancy vehicles and 35% did not have a FasTrak transponder in the car. In May, the average toll paid for a vehicle during peak commute hours in an express lane was about $4.35.

