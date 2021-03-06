As construction continues on the Highway 101 Express Lanes project, transportation officials have identified four subsidy finalists through its upcoming $1.6 million equity program to help underserved communities access the future lanes, including direct financial help for FasTrak toll tags, Clipper cards or carpool payments.
“This sort of direct equity program, where we are going to directly fund folks, you can count on one hand how many of these exist in the U.S. and really what we are going to be doing here in San Mateo in the scale of it is going to be the largest,” said Matthew Click, policy program manager for the San Mateo Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority, which will manage the express lanes when opened.
Four subsidy alternatives are under consideration for eligible households and individuals in San Mateo County. However, due to cost, only one alternative will be recommended. Alternative one is a preloaded $70 toll tag for a Bay Area FasTrak to around 7,000 households per year, around 20% of the 38,000 households eligible countywide. Alternative two provides $50 per year to 10,000 eligible people as cash value on a Clipper card for use on regional transit services that accept it. The third option uses the equity program money for bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements like bike lanes, accessibility ramps and intersection and traffic signal improvements. Number four would provide carpool lane cash benefits of $50 per year per user, helping around 10,000 people.
The San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority is comprised of members of the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and is now analyzing all four alternatives with community input for a preferred alternative.
Although program eligibility requirements are undecided, estimated eligibility requirements will be based on where you live and if you are a county resident earning less than 200% of the federal poverty level, which includes around 80,000 qualifying individuals of working age, Click said.
The Pilot Equity Program is set to start in May and will have funding with revenue from the express lanes project, with around $1 million in funding in the first year and $600,000 in later years, although the funding numbers are being considered the floor, not the ceiling, Click said. There is also the flexibility to build out the equity program in phases if need be. Equity program adoption is set for May. 10 program alternatives were developed, then narrowed down to the current four. The six options were cut based on cost and what could be implemented promptly. Options cut included a new local bus, expanded bus service, a bike-share subsidy and a Lyft and Uber subsidy for households.
“It’s extremely important that the strategies benefit those who need it the most in the underserved and not just that the strategies benefit them, but as we develop the program, we do it with robust input from historically marginalized communities,” Click said.
The project will connect with express lanes in Santa Clara County and extend them on Highway 101 from the southern San Mateo County line to Interstate 380 in South San Francisco. Construction will finish in mid-2022. The project is part of a push to encourage carpooling and transit use in San Mateo County to reduce traffic congestion. Express lanes are carpool lanes that give solo drivers the option to pay a toll to use them, which transit agencies believe will provide an incentive for solo drivers to switch to carpool or bus.
The project included an equity study to work with organizations to identify barriers to express carpool lane use from underserved communities and developing alternatives to help. The study findings will lead to an equity program devoted to project improvement for underserved communities. The study included public outreach to community members who identified issues like unreliable public transportation, cost and too much traffic. They suggested toll subsidies to help low-income drivers, better public transportation, improved sidewalk and bicycle infrastructure and free transit passes. The suggestions were then turned into the alternatives considered.
