Kent Thrasher, a deputy fire chief with more than three decades of experience in the fire service profession, has been named as chief of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, according to an unanimous vote of the Board of Directors Jan. 12.
Prior to his appointment, Thrasher was interim fire chief since May 2021 and was previously the serving as deputy fire chief.
Thrasher will continue to lead the fire department into its fourth year. San Mateo Consolidated Fire commenced operations on Jan. 13, 2019, and was formed by the establishment of a Joint Powers Authority that represents the merger of departments in the cities of San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont. The department — comprised of nine stations and 154 full-time employees — has more than 260 years of combined history providing emergency services in the three communities.
“From our Fire Board to our newest recruit, San Mateo Consolidated Fire has incredible talent throughout every level of the organization. I’ve been mentored in the art of leadership and the science of management by many that have come before me. I’m grateful for the lessons I’ve learned from each of them, and I intend to carry on the legacy of all those that have inspired me. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to assume the permanent role as Fire Chief in such a strong and capable fire department. Moving into the Fire Chief position in an organization that has been my family for the last couple decades is a true honor, and extremely humbling,” Thrasher said in a press release.
Kent Thrasher began his professional career in the fire service in Florida in 1992 with what is now Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. He then worked in Santa Cruz, Daly City and South County Fire (Belmont/San Carlos) in 1999. He became a fire captain in 2008, then administrative battalion chief in 2014, and was involved with the formation of the new department.
