A new 36-unit apartment building is being planned for South San Francisco, with rents to be affordable for low-income residents and 18 units to be reserved for people with developmental disabilities.
The building will replace a public parking lot and single-family home at 428 and 432 Baden Ave., near the city’s downtown.
“This is just a win-win project for South San Francisco and for our residents,” said Vice Mayor Mark Nagales, noting the city’s intention to build more affordable housing.
The city Wednesday approved a $4.05 million loan to the developer, For the Future Housing, to purchase the two lots and construct the building. The building originally was planned to have just 10% of its units be affordable and was to be built by developer Baden Developments, which already owns the single-family house and was in the process of buying the parking lot.
Supportive services for the units for people with disabilities will be provided via nonprofit organization Housing Choices Coalition.
South San Francisco is home to 1,300 people with developmental disabilities, the largest population of people with developmental disabilities out of any city in the county, said Jan Stokley, the coalition’s executive director. This project, she said, would be the first of its kind to meet housing needs for that population.
“The lack of affordable housing makes it difficult for families of children with developmental disabilities to transition to living on their own while the families are still around and able to help,” said Sean Strebel, a Housing Choices Coalition board member. “It’s such a need and should be a priority in our community to prioritize these types of projects.”
Multiple community members spoke in favor of plans for the development Wednesday evening, which were unanimously approved by the City Council.
