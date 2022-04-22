Multiple Bay Area cities received roughly a half-inch of rain over 24 hours, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. National Weather Service.
Rainfall measurement sites in Oakland, Redwood City and multiple areas in eastern Santa Clara County and eastern Santa Cruz County saw between four and six tenths of an inch over the previous 24 hours, as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Mt. Madonna in the Santa Cruz Mountains had the highest measured rainfall of any location in the greater Bay Area at 1.1 inches. Measurement sites at nearby Corralitos and Loma Prieta also measured 0.78 inches and 0.71 inches, respectively.
Much of Solano and Contra Costa counties saw little rainfall as of Friday morning, with the 0.22 inches in Orinda the highest measured total in either county.
San Francisco and the North Bay also saw middling amounts of rain, with many measurement locations sitting at one-tenth of an inch of less.
According to the NWS, roughly a third of an inch was detected in a handful of measurement sites in Napa and Sonoma counties, including in Petaluma, Willow Brook, Saint Helena and Mt. Veeder.
