The Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit Aydando Latinos A Sonar will unveil its mobile resource center this weekend in an effort to expand social service access to farmworkers.
ALAS will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration for the Farmworker Equity Express, a retrofitted double-decker bus that will provide online health care and tutoring services and in-person mental health and community college services.
The bus, which is equipped with internet access, will visit multiple farms in the Half Moon Bay area, according to ALAS. The organization developed the bus program along with the nonprofit Life Science Cares Bay Area.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the unveiling of the Farmworker Equity Express bus and begin visiting the farms soon,” Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, the executive director of ALAS said. “This is the result of the power of nonprofits and Biotech companies coming together and turning ideas into reality.”
According to ALAS, farmworkers along San Mateo County’s coast often work long hours and have disproportionately low access to social services and basic public programs.
The celebration, which will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m., will include farmworkers, their families, local officials and partner organizations of the Equity Express, including the Gilead Foundation, Genentech and AbbVie.
“We are humbled by the opportunity to support this project,” Life Science Cares Bay Area executive director Aisha Baro said. “It’s a great example of the innovation that Philanthropy can jump-start.”
The celebration will held at the ALAS Cultural Center, located at 636 Purissima St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.