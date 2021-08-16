A new MMA training center will be coming to South San Francisco after the Planning Commission approved a use permit Aug. 5.
The new center, El Niño Training Center at 1 South Linden Ave., will include kickboxing, jiu jitsu, Muay Thai, boxing and wrestling.
Owner Gilbert Melendez, a professional mixed martial artist, professional trainer and an ESPN analyst, has been operating El Niño for 12 years in San Francisco and is relocating to South San Francisco.
“We had a successful model in San Francisco and we look forward to moving to South San Francisco,” Melendez said. “I do have a solid community that is going to follow me down here. And we look to also get a bunch of new members and really enjoy the city of South San Francisco.”
The training center will be operating fully indoors Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where it will mainly have private and small group training and Monday through Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. which will consist of three classes, a kids class, adult striking class and an adult grappling class. The membership price is $150 a month.
There are three employees and a maximum of 24 students at any one time.
Precautions it will take include taking people’s temperatures, cleaning the space in between classes, having multiple hand sanitizer stations, having all employees and instructors wear masks and asking students to wear masks when they come inside which they can take off once they’re on the mats.
“We will support you. It’s a great effort for the community, especially for our youth. And it’s needed in South San Francisco,” said Planning Commission Vice Chair Sam Shihadeh.
The size of the facility is 6,000 square feet. There are no additional proposals other than some interior remodeling and tenant improvements. Based on the number of students and employees, the project is requiring 15 designated parking spaces located at unit number seven of the 1 South Linden Ave. building.
The project is determined to be categorically exempt under the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act, CEQA.
