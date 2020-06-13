Restaurants in Millbrae and Burlingame received the green light to start serving diners outdoors, under a decision by officials to open up downtown streets to eateries still reeling from the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Burlingame City Council unanimously agreed to close off Burlingame Avenue to cars and reserve that space for diners and pedestrians during a meeting Tuesday, June 10. The Millbrae City Council took no action during a meeting the same night, but councilmembers supported a proposal to block off portions of sidewalks for restaurants to serve patrons.
The cities join San Mateo, San Carlos and Redwood City in the effort to convert spaces previously reserved for foot and car traffic into outdoor enclaves where diners can patronize their favorite restaurants.
Burlingame
“I think it’s a great initiative,” said Councilman Michael Brownrigg, regarding the city’s plan to block off car traffic along Burlingame Avenue from El Camino Real to California Drive from Friday through Sunday for the next month.
The space previously occupied by cars will become dining areas where local restaurants can set up tables and chairs while indoor service is disallowed during the public health crisis.
Starting this weekend, restaurants will be able to use a portion of the sidewalk plus a parking lane to set up tables and serve diners. The middle of the street and the sidewalk would be open to pedestrians, according to the proposed plan.
The pilot program is intended to span four weeks, and can be amended or extended.
Many residents and merchants expressed their support for the trial program, suggesting it could revitalize the once vibrant shopping district which has struggled in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.
“We all share the hope we don’t lose any businesses and that our actions today will in fact help most of them remain,” said resident Peter Comaroto.
Downtown business improvement district members polled prior to the meeting showed support for the proposal as well, and some asked for the shutdown to span longer than just the weekend.
Not all were onboard with the measure though, suggesting they feared the loss of parking could be detrimental to some downtown businesses — particularly retailers.
Men’s clothing retailer Sam Malouf questioned whether dedicating potential parking spaces could harm the other downtown businesses which would not benefit the same way restaurants might.
“I’m all for this but the shutdown has been so detrimental to our business that experimenting at this time could be super positive — or even more detrimental, which we cannot afford,” he said.
Officials acknowledged the program may not be an ideal solution for all local businesses, but expressed a commitment to refining the approach as issues are unveiled over time.
“I think it is perfect that it is a four-week pilot,” said Councilwoman Donna Colson.
Officials also agreed the initial phase will be used to track traffic patterns and determine whether cars will be allowed to eventually cross intersections at Lorton Avenue and Primrose Road.
Ultimately though, officials shared their anticipation for launching the program and allowing restaurants to begin serving again.
“It’s a very exciting opportunity to have a very cohesive avenue and see how it goes,” said Mayor Emily Beach.
Millbrae
In Millbrae, officials showed support for allowing restaurateurs and merchants to convert some of the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of their eatery to areas for serving diners.
The outdoor dining proposal is less ambitious than Burlingame’s, in that officials are not planning to shut downtown streets to cars. But the initiative loosens outdoor service restrictions to allow eateries to operate during quarantine.
No action was taken at the meeting, and officials are planning to return later this month to take a final vote. In the interim, officials will discuss whether restaurants will be able to occupy parking lots and other open spaces owned by the city.
Vice Mayor Ann Schneider voiced her support for the proposal, suggesting officials were making the best of a bad situation.
“I think this is making lemonade out of lemons,” she said.
