Two men accused of manufacturing fireworks and explosives in Millbrae and Burlingame have pleaded no contest to the charges and been sentenced to one year of probation, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jeffrey Bernaldez, 47, and Raymond Chan, 43, were accused of manufacturing fireworks and explosives in the room at the Red Roof Inn in Burlingame and a house on Victoria Avenue in Millbrae, the DA’s Office said. The incidents occurred on July 24 and 25. The DA’s Office said law enforcement found explosive fireworks and 50 to 75 M-1000 fireworks with PVC pipe bombs. The chemicals involved were hazardous and flammable and presented a significant safety risk, the DA’s Office said. The pair pleaded to conspiracy to manufacture fireworks at a May 5 court date and were sentenced that day.
