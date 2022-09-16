Auto/Peds accident occuring at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road, September 14, 2022.

An intersection in the Bay Meadows neighborhood where there was a crash involving a young girl Sept. 14 is spurring increased calls from residents for more pedestrian and bike protections.

Eden Li’s young daughter was riding her scooter in the crosswalk at the intersection of Baze Road and Franklin Parkway in San Mateo while he walked alongside her when the front of her scooter was hit by a car barreling through the crosswalk, causing the scooter to go flying but her, luckily, only falling over and escaping any serious injury.

JustMike650
JustMike650

Ask any kid or adult if they know the *correct* answer to this question. What should you do with your bike when crossing in a crosswalk ?

mmautner
mmautner

Sad reaction to blame the victim, a 4-year old child.

Terence Y
Terence Y

Scary video. I’m surprised that a four lane road doesn’t have either a stop sign or a traffic light at the intersection. Pedestrians, be careful out there and never assume any vehicle is going to stop, especially at uncontrolled intersections.

mmautner
mmautner

We as a community got very lucky in this instance. Pedestrian safety could be elevated much more highly in our street designs than it is today. Glad to hear the city acting—curious to hear what permanent actions take effect at this intersection.

Thomas Morgan
Thomas Morgan

Very troubling incident to watch and read about.

