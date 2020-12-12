A man accused of leaving notes threatening to kill the pastor and congregation at a San Carlos church will have a mental health suitability hearing on Jan. 22 to determine his eligibility for a mental health program instead of prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Paul Michaelson, 79, of San Carlos, appeared in court Friday to set the hearing date. If he is picked for the one-year-program on Jan. 22 and enters and completes it, he would not have to go to a jury trial, and the case against him would be dismissed, the DA’s Office said.
Michaelson allegedly left multiple notes at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church threatening the pastor and congregation. The threats discussed going to the church with a firearm and killing the pastor first and other church members after. The pastor and congregation took the threats seriously and were fearful of the threats being carried out, the DA’s Office said.
Prosecutors and the defense agreed Michaelson is eligible for the mental health diversion treatment after discussions. To be eligible for the program, the defense had to show information that Michaelson had a serious mental health disorder that can be treated and solved in the program, the DA’s Office said.
Michaelson is out on $150,000 bond. The court has issued a no-contact order between Michaelson and the victims.
