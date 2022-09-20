A man accused of uttering shooting threats at the Park Pointe Hotel in South San Francisco in 2021 has been sentenced to four years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Sudesh Singh, 52, of San Francisco, was a guest at the hotel on South Airport Boulevard when he got angry with the hotel clerk and allegedly threatened to shoot everyone and began looking through his bag for a gun, the DA’s Office said.
