San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder early Thursday after he allegedly stabbed another man.
Deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the 600 block of El Camino Real in response to a report of a fight that injured one man. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.
In a preliminary investigation, the victim and witnesses pointed out the suspect, 25-year-old Gabino Garcia, at the scene. Deputies detained Garcia, found the weapon used in the crime and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363- 4911. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling the tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.