A 49-year-old man accused of shooting at a neighbor and attempting to break into his home in Half Moon Bay has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Martin Medina, who lives in a mobile home near the California Terra Gardens property, allegedly had tensions with his 34-year-old neighbor. Medina is accused of yelling he would kill the man’s family and trying to open the door of the man’s home July 1. When the man tried to look through the glass, Medina allegedly shot through it, with the bullet going through to the adjoining trailer instead, the DA’s Office said.

Medina then ran away, and deputies later arrested him after finding him walking with his dog, the DA’s Office said.

No one was injured during the incident, and Medina’s next court date is July 14 for entry of plea. He has been charged with attempted murder, making threats and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to the DA’s Office.

