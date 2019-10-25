A man suspected of carjacking on the 1100 block of Cherry Avenue in San Bruno Tuesday night was arrested a day later in Oakland, according to police.
At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, a man trying to sell a car over the internet met with a man who requested to see it. He met with the man near his home accompanied by a female accomplice. After looking at the car for a short time, the female distracted him as the man got in the driver’s seat with the keys. The owner tried to intervene but the man pointed a handgun at him. The suspects fled the area in the vehicle, according to police.
At about 6 p.m. Oct. 23, an employee of the Oakland Housing Authority Police Department located the stolen vehicle in Oakland where they encountered the car occupied with two people inside. The male suspect, later identified as Isaiah Rohan Ireland Jr., 18, fled on foot. Officers gave chase and Ireland was taken into custody a short time later. Ireland was positively identified by the victim. Ireland’s female passenger was determined not to be the same as who was in the car. The female suspect is described as African American, approximately 5 feet 6 inches and 130 pounds. She has short braided hair close to her scalp and had tattoos on both arms, according to police.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously. The San Bruno Police Department encourages people who buy and sell items over the internet to choose a safe and public place to meet unknown people. There is an “Internet Purchase Exchange Location” directly outside the doors of the Police Department offering 24 hour live video recording for public use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.