A man accused of stealing a truck in Palo Alto and ramming it into several Redwood City Police Department cars during a chase has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.
Ivan Gonzalez Garcia, 31, of Sacramento, is accused of stealing the truck out of a Palo Alto garage June 27 and accelerating toward a Redwood City officer after hitting the patrol car, the DA’s Office said.
On June 30, Garcia also allegedly fled from a Menlo Park officer, resulting in pursuit along Willow Road, Newbridge, Bay Road, and Middlefield Road that ended at Middlefield and Woodside roads in Redwood City, the DA’s Office said.
Garcia is accused of running over stop signs and striking another vehicle, with one person hospitalized with neck, shoulder and head injuries. Garcia had just completed a sentence for car theft and has three felony car theft convictions, the DA’s Office said. His next court date is July 20, and Garcia remains in custody on $100,000 bail.
