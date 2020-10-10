The Foster City Police Department wants to install 20 automatic license plate readers throughout town to help solve crimes, but some in the community are worried about the proposal’s impact on privacy.
The City Council during a meeting Monday discussed the proposal, but held off on a vote until further outreach and analysis is completed.
“I am not ready to make a decision on this before having enough public input,” said Councilman Sam Hindi during the meeting. “The public needs to be noticed in a good period of time to come in and share their concerns. There’s nothing more important than privacy and civil liberties.”
The proposal was on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, which was published on Thursday of last week, but councilmembers felt more time is needed.
ALPRs are a computer-based high-speed camera system designed to capture images of vehicle license plates in public places, said Police Chief Tracy Avelar. She’s proposing to install the devices at entrance and exit points throughout the city to catch criminals.
“Foster City is particularly vulnerable to crime as it is at the intersection of major freeways, which provides criminals with easy access to the neighborhoods,” Avelar said. “Some of these criminals are using vehicles to enter and exit the city. These cases can often be solved by using ALPR programs because they capture suspect vehicle information, which often provides critical information to investigate.”
Since 2016, Foster City has seen a 77% increase in thefts from vehicles and a 88% increase in residential burglaries, Avelar added.
During the meeting, councilmembers appeared open to the proposal and at least one councilmember supports it, but several residents during the public comment period expressed concerns about privacy.
“It’s not just tracking which car you drive, it’s also tracking your movement, which presents significant privacy concerns,” said a resident who identified herself as MK.
Tamara, another resident who spoke during public comment, said the proposal isn’t worth the investment at a time when finances are tight due to the pandemic.
“I believe this resolution should not be passed because it is an expensive and unnecessary cost at an inappropriate time considering the negative economic impact of COVID,” she said. “The money is better spent elsewhere and not on dramatically increasing surveillance of residents, which will be a by-product of using the license plate readers.”
The Police Department is requesting $31,665 for an initial term of eight months and $40,000 annually thereafter for the technology, created by Atlanta-based Flock Group, Inc.
Councilman Jon Froomin, a former police chief, defended the proposal and its cost.
“These is a reasonable cost. I’m very confident on that,” he said. “This is a productive tool. … It gives [police] the next step to follow up that lead to solve that case and it does solve cases,” he said.”
Froomin also addressed privacy concerns.
“These cameras are at ingress and egress points in the community,” he said. “All we’ll know is if you’re leaving or coming into town. We don’t know where you’re stopping or where you’re going.”
Councilmembers suggested a study session on the proposal will soon be scheduled.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.