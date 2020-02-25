Jose Antonio Longino, 21, who prosecutors say shot a man outside a San Mateo market in a drug deal gone wrong, told police to let his girlfriend leave after she was apprehended in Fremont.
“Let her go home,” Longino said. “That’s all my s—t. That’s all mine.”
An East Palo Alto police officer involved in a high-speed pursuit of Longino after the Dec. 30 shooting in the parking lot of La Hacienda Market on North Amphlett Boulevard testified Monday about Longino’s statement.
The girlfriend, Dania Juarez, 19, was arrested and is a co-defendant of Longino. A judge’s decision on whether the two will be held to answer following the preliminary hearing is expected Tuesday.
Longino and Juarez, both East Palo residents, were in a green Jeep Cherokee that was spotted along University and Purdue avenues in East Palo Alto about an hour after the San Mateo shooting that wounded a 20-year-old, according to testimony at Monday’s preliminary hearing.
The Jeep Cherokee, after an officer turned on his red lights, pulled over for about five seconds and then sped off eastbound on Dumbarton Bridge, according to courtroom testimony.
The Cherokee went at speeds up to 100 mph on the bridge, according to an officer’s testimony.
A woman, later identified by law enforcement as Juarez, later exited the vehicle while it was still moving.
The Cherokee continued and later ran a red light, almost causing a collision, according to testimony Monday.
Longino and his girlfriend Juarez were both apprehended in Fremont. Officers found her with a black duffel bag that had marijuana and a handgun inside, prosecutors said.
Longino became enraged when the drug deal did not conclude in San Mateo and he shot the 20-year-old man in the leg, prosecutors said.
The shooting victim was treated at Stanford Hospital for the gunshot and released with the bullet still in his leg, according to prosecutors.
