A bigger space in downtown Redwood City means more privacy and room to grow for the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area, a 105-year-old organization focused on providing legal support to one of the region’s most vulnerable communities.
With seven offices across the Bay Area, the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area provides legal services to thousands of immigrant residents seeking citizenship, family reunification, deportation defense, renewing their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status and other services.
Since opening its doors in the Fair Oaks Community Center in 1974, IIBA Executive Director Ellen Dumesnil estimates that somewhere around 100,000 San Mateo County residents have been served by the organization. As of 2019, immigrants accounted for more than 35% of San Mateo County residents, according to a report put out by the county in partnership with Gateways for Growth and New American Economy.
Reaching out for help isn’t always easy, acknowledged Dumesnil, noting many of the people the agency interacts with come from countries where authorities cannot be trusted and still live in fear in the new country they now call home. Established in the Bay Area for more than a century, Dumesnil said the agency has been able to build up trust with the community it serves, a reality the agency’s dozens of employees don’t take lightly.
Without trusted agencies like IIBA offering legal support, Dumesnil said vulnerable people could fall prey to businesses without legal backgrounds that offer support but instead provide ineffective and inaccurate information. Some, having noticed a gap in services, may have established their offices with good intentions, Dumesnil said, but immigration law is one of the most complex to practice and the damage caused by incorrect advice can be extremely detrimental to someone’s case and life.
“When you think of the courage it takes to take that first step to say I don’t have legal status, I need your help, it’s taking a big risk and we take that seriously,” Dumesnil said. “It takes a lot of courage to come forward and seek help. I don’t think there’s a single staff member at IIBA that doesn’t hold that trust very seriously.”
Most IIBA clients also find their way through the agency’s doors thanks to word of mouth, Dumsenil said. But recognizing the fear many immigrants live with, she noted IIBA works hard to create a trusting presence in the communities they’re looking to serve, especially rural areas, by hiring people from those communities and partnering with local agencies already providing other vital services, like the Fair Oaks Community Center.
Last year alone, IIBA staff and its partners provided more than 3,000 legal consultations and helped 1,100 people petition for U.S. citizenship, 615 people file for DACA status, 330 families petition for reunification, 165 survivors of domestic violence file for legal protection, 80 asylum seekers and refugees file for permanent residence and 117 obtain legal representation for their deportation defense cases, according to their most recent report.
In their new location at 600 Allerton St., Dumesnil said the organization now has the space it needs to grow as the county’s immigrant population continues to expand and to more easily provide clients the privacy they need when handling such sensitive issues. It also sits in the heart of downtown Redwood City, just blocks away from public transit and the County Center, making it easier for their 14 staff members, future employees and clients to reach them.
“It gives us our own space to operate and to expand our clientele,” Dumensil said. “You can have great roommates, but it’s always great to have your place as well.”
Another perk, Dumensil said, is that their office, suite 101, neighbors other law offices where like-minded legal professionals work daily. And, though appreciative of the community center’s support, the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area can stand more independently and be recognized by its name, she said.
The new space does come with a cost though. IIBA’s rent has increased substantially when compared to the extremely low fee they were paying to be housed at the Fair Oaks Community Center. But first, Dumensil said she and the organization will be focused on fundraising to continue supporting the agency’s expansion, noting the agency is up to the challenge.
Meanwhile, Dumensil said volunteers are always welcomed to help with IIBA’s English as a second language classes which are geared toward helping people pass their citizenship tests.
“We have an eye out now and will continue to find new donors who care about immigrants in the community and want to help,” said Dumensil, adding, “Everyone who does this work knows you get more than you give.”
