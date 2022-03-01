San Mateo’s General Plan discussions for future housing and transportation continue, with elected officials balancing housing and transit infrastructure needs with concerns of residents who voted for limited growth through Measure Y.
“I think we need to keep those sentiments of that part of the community in the back of our mind while we’re coming up with this General Plan because they are going to have to sign off on it,” Councilmember Eric Rodriguez said during a General Plan subcommittee meeting.
The Feb. 17 General Plan subcommittee meeting discussed transportation and land use options as part of its 2040 General Plan, which details the city’s vision for the next 20 years. The General Plan will provide a baseline for the city’s decision-making around development, infrastructure, housing, transportation, businesses, open space, schools and the environment. The city then uses its zoning code to implement the plan’s vision. The subcommittee has members of the City Council and Planning Commission on it yet it also provides input and feedback to the full council and commission.
Several committee members expressed concern about building height limits in San Mateo through Measure Y and how it might affect housing in the General Plan and state housing requirements. Measure Y is a 2020 voter ballot initiative limiting building height and residential density. While many residents are against significant housing development, the city must meet state-mandated housing creating zoning conditions for its state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA. San Mateo has been allocated 7,015 housing units in its 2023-2031 RHNA allocation. San Mateo does not have to build the housing units but must create appropriate zoning conditions.
“We’ve got Measure Y, and we’ve got RHNA, and we are trying to drive a semi-truck between them, and it’s not going to fit,” Planning Commissioner Adam Nugent said.
The chosen land use map alternative will determine the density policy around building and development. The transportation circulation map analyzes traffic, new means of transportation and roads.
The city is currently considering three land use alternatives that vary in proposed growth. Alternative A proposes small change and low residential growth. Alternative B has the second-highest residential growth and spreads it across potential redevelopment areas. Alternative C had the most change to accommodate housing and affordable housing, with density near transit along the rail corridor and downtown.
Circulation alternatives, which focus on transportation improvements, are also being finalized. Circulation Alternative A prioritizes pedestrian corridors and improvements and envisions a two-block pedestrian-only street downtown. Alternative B would increase and improve transit access to and from major connections in San Mateo by adding new east-west transit connections to the Hillsdale Caltrain station. It prioritizes dedicated HOV and bus lanes and improvements on El Camino Real. Alternative C combines parts of A and B and would create a pedestrian-focused downtown and include an autonomous vehicle shuttle.
Those against Alternative C and expansive growth noted there would be issues with water supply, increased traffic and a current lack of reliable transit infrastructure. Several public commenters favored zoning and planning that manages development at lower intensity levels.
“I recommend that the subcommittee endorse land use Alternative A, which despite having the lowest growth of the three scenarios, still expands housing by nearly 30%, far more than we have ever digested as a city,” resident Lisa Diaz Nash said, who also serves as a trustee on the Library Board.
Others called for the most growth possible through Alternative C to increase affordable housing, car alternatives and opportunities for future generations. Mike Dunham, with Peninsula For Everyone, an advocacy group for sustainable transportation and housing policy, suggested Alternative C to provide as much housing as possible and improve the jobs to housing ratio imbalance.
“I strongly encourage you all to build as much housing as you can downtown. When it comes to price, the jobs to housing imbalance is rightly the focus,” Dunham said. “The fact that land use Alternative A makes the jobs-housing imbalance worse is basically disqualifying.”
Mayor Rick Bonilla supported land-use Alternative C and transportation circulation Alternative C. He noted that the housing shortage and incoming potential jobs necessitate increased city action.
“Regarding the circulation, it’s because it will provide the most carbon-free modes of transportation and the smartest and best technology for how we get around,” Bonilla said.
Rodriguez asked for more information from Cal Water about the potential water supply issues and plans for schools to deal with increased populations. Deputy Community Development Director Zachary Dahl noted Cal Water must update its urban water management plan in 2025 to outline how it would meet increased demand.
“There’s a conservation element that needs to be considered, and I know there are limited sources they can go to. There’s a number of different areas that will need to be studied to figure out how growth can be aligned with water supply,” Dahl said.
Public priorities mentioned in previous meetings include traffic congestion and safety, transit and sidewalk improvements, and interest in significant changes to transportation and land use to accommodate affordable housing and car alternatives. Potential redevelopment study areas include El Camino Real near downtown, the Bel Mateo and Mollie Stone’s area, the rail corridor, downtown, Peninsula Avenue, Campus Drive area, North Shoreview and Shoreview, Parkside Plaza, Bridgepointe and the area near the Highway 101 and Hillsdale Boulevard interchange.
The next General Plan Subcommittee will be March 3 for public input. People can go to https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/be6915723f404562ba093221c81021fd to take a General Plan survey.
