A city-owned parcel across the train tracks from the Millbrae BART and Caltrain station is slated for a new hotel, with the city issuing a call to developers to submit proposals for the site that is currently a surface level parking lot and restaurant.
The city is hoping to lease the site of the parking lot as well as the disjoined parcel currently home to Ipoh Garden Malaysian Cuisine for a “high-end luxury hotel and mix of uses.” Together the parcels are 1.44 acres.
The development plans are among many recently proposed or already underway in the area, including thousands of new apartments, office and retail space, biotech campuses and another hotel. Both Millbrae and adjacent Burlingame plan to transform the train station’s surroundings and neighborhood further south along Rollins Road in coming years.
The parking lot in question is bordered by the train tracks to the northwest and Millbrae Avenue to the southwest. The city indicated California Drive, which bisects the lot, could be reconfigured to make way for the new development.
Hotel specific taxes are a key moneymaker for Millbrae, with the city’s transient occupancy tax accounting for the second largest revenue source prior to the pandemic, after property taxes. The city collected $13.4 million from the tax in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the last complete fiscal year before the COVID-19 caused travel to plummet.
