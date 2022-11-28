The holiday season is here and San Mateo County nonprofits are hoping the public is in the mood to give what they can as a growing number of community members turn to agencies for support with food, finances and other holiday magic.

“So many families are counting on us this holiday season,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, in a press release. “A lot of our neighbors were hit hard during the pandemic and now they are grappling with the high cost of food, gas and other necessities due to record-high inflation. We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to healthy food — during the holidays and all year long — but we need support from the community to continue operating at this capacity for the foreseeable future.”

