The holiday season is here and San Mateo County nonprofits are hoping the public is in the mood to give what they can as a growing number of community members turn to agencies for support with food, finances and other holiday magic.
“So many families are counting on us this holiday season,” said Leslie Bacho, CEO of Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, in a press release. “A lot of our neighbors were hit hard during the pandemic and now they are grappling with the high cost of food, gas and other necessities due to record-high inflation. We are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to healthy food — during the holidays and all year long — but we need support from the community to continue operating at this capacity for the foreseeable future.”
Second Harvest, the largest food provider in the county, serves an average of 450,000 people a month, an 80% increase over pandemic levels, the agency said in a press release. Even more people are likely to turn to the food provider over the holidays, they said, especially as high inflation continues to hit residents hard.
That assumption has already been proven true at Samaritan House, a major partner of Second Harvest that provides meals, financial support and other services to residents in need across San Mateo County. Typically, the nonprofit sees about 250 cars drive through its food distribution lines a day, an average set during the pandemic, said Samaritan House CEO Bart Charlow.
But the growing cost of goods has pushed that number up to 350 in recent months. As of last week, about 450 people were driving through their lines, Charlow said. Like Bacho, he also expects the need to grow as the end of the year approaches.
Seniors in particular are a growing group within the agency’s list of clients. More than 1,500 meals went out to various senior centers throughout the county on Thanksgiving day with the support of 50 volunteer drivers.
“The demand is out of the roof,” Charlow said. “It is, so far, beyond anything we’ve ever been pushed to serve.”
Food supply during distributions has been tight at times but Charlow said they’ve been able to keep up with demand thanks to the trucks of food that have rolled in from Second Harvest and big box stores around the area.
Much of the food received and distributed by Second Harvest is through donations from large farms and food retailers but, like average community members, the organization must also keep up with basic costs for gas, other bills and operations and purchasing increasingly expensive goods to distribute.
Recognizing that mounting pressure, Second Harvest is seeking to raise $35 million by the end of the year, its largest holiday fundraising campaign ever. A donation of $50 can help purchase enough food for 100 meals, the agency said, noting donations can be made by an individual, a group or through hosting a virtual fundraising drive.
“The bottom line is we can’t do it alone,” Bacho said. “We need the community’s support to ensure that we can continue to operate at this capacity so everyone has access to healthy groceries. You can’t be productive at school or at work if you don’t have nutritious food. It’s that simple. This holiday season, we need community members to make room in their budgets or schedules to support our mission through financial contributions or by volunteering at one of our warehouses or grocery distribution sites in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties — and if you need help, we’re here for you.”
This holiday season and increased expenses have brought in new challenges for Samaritan House too. In years past, the agency has opted to purchase large shipments of turkeys, a holiday staple, but the price per bird has increased and high demand for turkey this time of year has forced the agency for the first time ever to send out staff to purchase as many as allowed, sometimes facing limits of five per person, Charlow said.
Protein is always the hardest to come by during the holidays, Charlow said, noting their greatest need is for canned hams, roasts, ribs and other similar meat products. Donations from organizations and more than 70 schools through Samaritan House’s We Care program help fill in other gaps for nonperishable items.
With Christmas approaching, the nonprofit will also need support purchasing enough toys and gift cards for more than 4,000 children as part of its annual Christmas Drive-Through Toy and Gift Card Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17. The best way to donate is online, Charlow said.
Aside from donations of money, food or nearly new clothes, Charlow said a great gift could be that of a job, noting those at Samaritan House’s Worker Resource Center are eager to assist with a variety of jobs including putting up and taking down Christmas lights and other decorations.
And volunteers are always appreciated, both organizations said, particularly those willing to drive for Samaritan House, delivering food once a month, once a week or more regularly.
“You get to see smiles on the faces of people who are getting not just something to fill their gullets but something to fill their hearts,” Charlow said. “We’re proud to be able to serve and we’re especially proud of our community who are generous and donate in many ways whether clothes, food or time. I’ve always said that Samaritan House is the great heart of a great community.”
Visit samaritanhousesanmateo.org/ for more information on programming and donation opportunities provided by Samaritan House. To support or seek help from Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, visit www.shfb.org/ for more information.
